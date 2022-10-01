October Academic Calendar: From NEET Counselling to DU Merit List, Major Events This Month

As the results season now is almost over, the counselling for college and university admissions have begun. On the other hand, preparations are being made for the board exams next year. Right from the counselling process of AIQ medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2022 to IGNOU 2022 application process for December term end exam, check out the academic calendar of October:

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected will issue the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination or NEET-UG 2022 by this month. MCC will allot the 15 per cent AIQ (All India Quota) seats to students while for the rest 85 per cent seats, each state will follow a separate counselling policy. The NEET counselling will likely to be conducted in four rounds. If in case the seats still remain vacant, additional rounds may be announced. The final announcement regarding the counselling process is likely to be announced soon at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was declared on September 30. To reserve the seats andidates have to report to the allotted colleges between October 1 to 7, up to 5 pm. The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds including mop-up and stray vacancy round. As per the schedule released earlier by MCC, the round 2 registrations will be held from October 10 to 14 and the seat allotment result will be out on October 19. The entire counselling process of NEET PG 2022 will end on November 21.

DU merit list for UG admissions: The Delhi University phase II of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) or the choice filling round will end on October 10. Thereafter, the date of declaration of merit lists will be declared by October 10, said DU. The varsity is yet to declare how many merit lists it will release.

Jamia Millia Islamia admissions: The university will share its second merit list for admission to 10 undergraduate courses on the basis of the CUET-UG scores on October 6. Admissions against the second list will be done between October 10 and 12. The third list of selected candidates will be out by October 17 and students will get two days’ time to secure admission, starting from October 20 to 21.

GATE 2023 registrations end: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline to register for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023, up till October 4. Candidates can apply at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. Further, candidates will still be able to apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

IGNOU 2022 applications for December term end exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam form for December term end exam (TEE) today, October 1. Interested candidates can register themselves at exam.ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 31. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for each theory and practical exam for IGNOU TEE 2022. The examinations will likely begin from December 2, and end on January 5.

Maharashtra board HSC registrations: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the online submission of applications for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th examination on October 1. The last date to apply for fresh candidates is October 21. The Maharashtra HSC board exams 2023 is scheduled be held in February-March. The repeater, private, HSC vocational and improvement exam aspirants can fill the application form from October 22 to November 4.

