October Exams for Class 10, 12 Postponed in Maharashtra Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision on these exams will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.
The examination for those who fail the Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. "Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations," she told reporters here on Wednesday.
Asked when these exams would be conducted, the minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.
