Odisha 10th Result 2022: Website to Download Marksheet, How Much Marks Needed to Pass?

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to declare the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022. Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has officially declared the date and timing for the Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha Result 2022. According to the information available, the announcement of the Odisha Matric 10th results for 2022 would be at 1 PM today, July 6. Once results are made public, students can access them online at the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

More than 5 lakh students are anticipating the announcement of the BSE Odisha 10th Results. To check your catch LIVE Updates for Odisha 10th Results 2022 click here. The results will, however, not have the merit list considering this year too BSE Odisha has referred to an alternative mode of assessment which includes assessment 1, assessment 2, and internal assessment as its basic components.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks

As per the board, the passing percentage for the Class 10 BSE Odisha exams is 30 per cent for each subject. In the BSE Odisha result 2022, candidates who obtain less than 30 per cent of the marks will be deemed unsuccessful. In 2021, a total of 5,74,125 students registered to take the board test. Of which 2,81,658 of them were girls and 2,80,352 of whom were boys. In total, 97.89 per cent of students passed the exam, according to the board. This was the highest pass percentage for BSE Odisha so far.

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022: Websites to Check

Students will have to download their own mark sheets online. While the result will be announced at 1 PM. The link to check marks will be available at these websites –

— bseodisha.nic.in

— bseodisha.ac.in

— odisharesult.nic.in

— digilocker.gov.in

his year all students took the BSE Odisha Class 10th Exams 2022 in offline mode from April 29 to May 7, 2022. Odisha Matric Results 2022 evaluation process began later than usual this time, which caused a delay in the result declaration procedure. Due of the COVID pandemic, the board exam was postponed last year. As a result, students were graded on their assignments and performances from previous years.

