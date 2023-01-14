Odisha 12th Board Exam 2023 From March 1, Check Timetable Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the class 12 board exams 2023 timetable for all the streams — science, commerce, and arts. It is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 and conclude on April 5. Students who applied for the 12th exam can access the CHSE Odisha timetable 2023 from the official website — chseodisha.nic.in.

The board has also announced Odisha 12th practical exam datesas well. As per the notice, it will be held from February 1 to February 10.

Odisha 12th timetable 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Odisha board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the board exams 2023 datesheet link

Step 4: A PDF file will appear

Step 5: Download and save the Odisha board class 12 timetable 2023 for future reference

Odisha 12th timetable 2023

March 1 — Science: MIL - (O)

March 2 — Arts, Commerce: MIL- (O)

March 3 — Science, Vocational: English (E)

March 4 — Arts, Commerce: English (E)

March 6 — Physics (Science), BFC-Political Science, BFC- Business management, Chemistry (Vocational)

March 9 — Chemistry (Science), History, Accounting, Physics (Vocational)

March 20 — Information Technology (Science/Commerce/Arts), Computer Science, Bio-technology, electronics (Science)

March 21 — Tourism and travel management, fashion technology, paramedical and health care, office management, banking, information technology (arts/commerce/science), dairying, horticulture, electrical domestic appliances, mobile technology (science)

March 22 — Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu (arts), Sanskrit/elective Sanskrit (arts/science)

March 23 — Maths (science/arts), home science (arts), economics (vocational)

March 24, 2023 Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, alternative english (arts/commerce/science)

March 25 — Economics (arts/science), personnel management (arts), cost accounting, business economics, fundemental of management accounting, computer application (commerce)

March 27 — History (arts), business mathematics and statistics (commerce), Maths (vocational)

March 28 — Biology: (section A)-botany, biology (section-B)- zoology (science)

March 29 — Arts: logic, arts/science: geography, commerce: accountancy

March 31 — Arts/science: statistics, arts: anthropology, sociology, vocational: biology

April 3 — Arts: Indian Music, psychology, education, science: geology, commerce: business studies and management, all vocational stream trade subjects (paper-III)

April 4 — IT & ITES, mukti-skilling, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, plumber, automotive, electronics & hardware, retail, construction, beauty & wellness

April 5 — Arts: political science, vocational: all vocational stream trade subjects (paper-IV)

As per the official notice, candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the exam commences. The answer books will be distributed to the candidates 15 minutes before the exam starts while question papers will be given five minutes prior to the exam, whihc will begin from 10 AM.

