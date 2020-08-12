Odisha 12th Result 2020: CHSE Board Class 12 Science Results Declared at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2020 on August 12. The CHSE Odisha Board announceed the results for Science stream first. Students can check their Odisha 12th Result 2020 at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in using their admit cards. This year, the evaluation process has been done based on the assessment scheme.

Earlier in July, the remaining exams for Class 12 were cancelled because of the Covid-19 situation. Odisha Board Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in March, but had to be deferred for July after the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Later, the evaluation process for Odisha Class 12 Result 2020 has been disrupted due to the lockdown in several districts of the state.

Last year, 72.33 per cent of students had successfully passed the Odisha Class 12 board examinations.

Odisha 12th Result 2020: Here's how to check scores -

Step 1: Visit at official website - chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link of Class 12 result

Step 3: Enter the required details by verifying from admit card to log in

Step 4: Result will display on screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

After the declaration of Odisha CHSE Result 2020, students must check all the details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they are advised to immediately report to their school authorities.

The students who did not pass in the Odisha plus two Result 2020 can appear for the supplementary examinations for which the dates will be announced later by the Odisha Board.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has already declared Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020 on July 29. Out of close to 6 lakh students, 78.76 per cent have cleared the Odisha Board 10th exam this year.