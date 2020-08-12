Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 Released at orissaresults.nic.in: 70.21% Clear Exam

Odisha Board 12th Science Result 2020 | The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has released the result of Class 12 for Science stream. It was announced by state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Those who took CHSE Class 12 exams from Science stream can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Board plus two exams were initially scheduled to be held in March, but got disrupted because of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. Later, CHSE Class 12 exams were cancelled in light of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Orrisa 12th class results: Statistics

Total number of students 98,536

Total passing percentage - 70.21%

Total number of first division holders - 25,339

Total number of second division holders - 24,121

Total number of third division holders - 18,268

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020

Step 1: Enter the url (orissaresults.nic.in) on search engine

Step 2: Provide roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Download and take printout for applying for college admissions

Students can also check their results via SMS. To view CHSE Odisha 12th Science results, one has to type 'RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

The School Education Department on Tuesday made the announcement that plus two Science results will be released on August 12 at 12.30 pm.

Around one lakh students appeared for CHSE Odisha 12th Science exams.

For the cancelled exams, the state government decided to take to a special assessment scheme. Under this scheme, those who had taken more than three papers have been given marks in the cancelled subjects on the basis of average score of the best three subjects for which they had appeared.

Students who appeared for three subjects have been assessed on the basis of best performance in two subjects.

This year, CHSE Odisha Class 12 results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Owing to frequent lockdowns in several districts of Odisha, the evaluation process also faced obstacles.

The results for CHSE Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce stream are expected to be declared in the third and last week of August.