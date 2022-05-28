Odisha BEd, BHEd, MEd Applications From June 1, Entrance Exam on July 31

The Odisha higher education department has released the notification for admissions to BEd, BHEd and MEd courses in the state. The registration process will begin on June 1 and will conclude on June 27. The entrance exam for these courses will be tentatively held on Sunday, July 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at dhe.odisha.gov.in.

The entrance exams for all three courses will be have OMR-based question format. The entrance examination for the BEd arts and science stream will be held from 10 am to noon while the BHEd (Bachelor of Hindi Education) and MEd courses entrance exam will be conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also read| CTET 2022 Notification Soon: From Exam Pattern to Passing Marks, Key Things to Know Before Applying

Eligibility Criteria

BEd: Candidates must have cleared graduation in any stream from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories. Final year graduates also can also apply for BEd.

MEd: Candidates seeking admission to MEd must have cleared either BEd or DElEd with 50 per cent marks for general category candidates or 45 per cent for SC, and ST candidates. The candidates who have appeared for the final year exam and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

BHEd: Candidates must have cleared graduation with Hindi as a core or elective subject from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories. Final year graduates also can also apply for BHEd.

Read| Direct Hiring of Teachers by Regional Institute of Education Mysuru, Salary up to Rs 27,500

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Odisha DHE

Step 2: Click on the registration form

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Download and save the filled form for future use

Meanwhile, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched India’s first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in the state. It will be implemented in 90 schools across two smart cities Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the first phase. OVEP launched in 27 schools in Rourkela and 63 schools in Bhubaneswar. The programme aims to impact 32,000 children in the first year of its launch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.