Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: BSE Odisha Matric Results Released Today at bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has declared Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020. Odisha Board Class 10 exams were held from February 19 to March 2. Students who took Odisha BSE Class 10 exams can check their result by visiting the official website of the Board at bseodisha.nic.in. They can also check their result at orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier in July, the remaining exams for Class 12 were cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation. Odisha Board Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in March, but had to be deferred after the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

How to check Odisha Board 10th result 2020

Step 1: Open your preferred search tab and in the search box type Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, look for the link of Class 10 result

Step 3: Enter the required details by verifying from admit card to log in

Step 4: Result will display on screen

The result will have marks scored in each subject, name of the candidate, roll number and name of the school printed on it. Due to sudden increase in traffic on the Board’s website, it may hang. So, students are advised to also visit the other website, in case of delay.

This year, around 5.34 lakh students appeared for Odisha Board Class 10 exams.

Odisha BSE Class 10 results were expected to be announced in April, but got delayed because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 lockdown. Answer sheets were evaluated at over 60 centres across Odisha.

Last year, more than 5.6 lakh students registered for Odisha BSE Class 10 exam. Around 71 per cent students cleared Class 10 exams in 2019. The Class 10 results were announced on May 21 in 2019.

Odisha Board Class 12 results 2020 are expected to be declared in August, according to The Hindustan Times. The results for Science and Commerce stream are likely to be out by the third week of August, while that for Arts stream will be declared by the end of that month.