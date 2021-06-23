Odisha CHSE Issues SOP for HS Class 12 Admit Cards, Practicals

After the cancellation of the examination for class 12 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for school and college authorities for collecting practical records or project and for issuing admit cards to the students.

The CHSE has directed schools and colleges to avoid the physical collection of projects and said that admit cards will also be issued online which can be directed from the SAMS website from June 25, onwards.

The last date for submission of projects has been set for July 7. However, if an examinee’s home or school comes under containment zone or he/she or their family is found to be COVID-19 positive, a relaxation of time will be provided for submission.

The key points of the SOPs issued for submission of practical projects and issue of admit card includes principals of the HS Schools/colleges to notify and communicate the timing for these submissions to students and schools will have to make provision for three batches of examinees and for each batch the time duration must be 2 hours without overlapping. The SOP also stated that maximum of 40 examinees can be allotted time in one batch.

Face mask will be compulsory for all the employees and examinees, anyone failing to follow the mask rule will not be allowed to enter the premises. Provision of hand sanitiser and hand wash must be made at the entry point by the school. A minimum physical distance of six feet must be maintained inside the premise.

Extra number of counters have to be opened to avoid overcrowding and different counter can be opened for each stream. Examinees should be asked to leave the school premises immediately after their submission of projects and practicals. A team of squad members will be formed to keep a check if the COVID-19 guidelines are being followed properly.

