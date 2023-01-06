Odisha Civil Services 2021 Main Exam Timetable Released, Know how to Download Datesheet

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued the notification for the Odisha Civil Services 2021 Main Exam timetable. According to the schedule, the OPSC main exam 2021 will be held from February 21 to March 10, except for March 7 and March 8.

The exam will be held in two phases, one from 9 am to 12 pm and the other session will start from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those applicants who are going to appear in the exam can take printouts and download the date sheet pdf from the official site- opsc.gov.in.

As per the instructions, the PwD candidate will be given an extra hour to complete the examination. The timings for them will be 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm. The OPSC will release the admit cards shortly on the official portal of the Commission.

OPSC Main exam 2021 datasheet: How to download

Step 1: Firstly candidates have to visit the official site of OPSC- www.opsc.gov.in

Step 2: The home page will appear in front of you.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Programme Notice of Main Examination - Recruitment to the Posts of Odisha Civil Services-2021’. This link will be available under the “What’s New" section.

Step 4: A new window will open up where you will see the PDF of the OPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card/Schedule 2023.

Step 5: Now, the timetable will display on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the schedule.

Step 7: Take a printout of the OPSC Civil Services Main Schedule 2023 for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the personality test of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exams, 2022, and if the dates of their personality test are overlapping with the above schedule of the Odisha Civil Service Main examination 2021, they can present a copy of the call letter of personality test of Civil Services of UPSC to the office by January 9. They can email at opsc@nic.in and make a request to reschedule the written examination.

