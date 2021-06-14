BSE Odisha Result 2021 Expected by June-end

The Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) Odisha will declare the class 10 matric examinations 2021 result by the end of this month, school and mass education minister Sameer Dash said on Sunday, June 13. He said that the evaluation process is going on smoothly and the results can be expected by the end of June.

On April 21, the board cancelled the class 10 exam due to rising Covid-19 cases. Nearly 6.5 lakh students were to appear in the exam that was scheduled to be conducted from May 3.

Earlier, the Odisha education department had said that the board will award final marks of the Class 10 students on the basis of marks secured by students in their class 9 and pre-board exams of class 10.

The BSE stated that the marks of class 9 half-yearly examination and annual examination will be taken into account apart from the results of the second, third practice test and class 10 fourth practice test. The marks in the exams to be conducted are to be converted out of the maximum marks of the subjects.

Evaluation criteria

For the evaluation criteria, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the highest marks obtained in the class 9 examination in each subject. Out of the three practice tests conducted in class 10, 30 per cent weightage will be given to the second-highest marks in all subjects.

If the candidate did not appear in any of the practice tests of the class 10 examination, 100 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in the class 9 examination (both half-yearly and annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into account.

If a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, 70 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in the class 9 examination (half-yearly and annual). The board will analyse the school’s HSC examination results of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In case any candidate is not satisfied with the allotted marks by the board, he/she can sit for the offline examination to be conducted by the board after the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves.

