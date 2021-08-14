CHSE Odisha HS Result 2021 for Arts Stream Declared, Here’s How You Can Check

The results for Odisha Class 12 Arts stream have been declared on the official website of Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at orissaresults.nic.in. Those students who had appeared for the exam can check the result by logging in through the official portal.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 98.58 percent. Approximately 2.21 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Out of the total, 1,86,685 students have passed the exam and 95 students have scored over 90 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys. While 1,12,059 girls cleared the exam, the pass percentage among boys is 84,900.

Odisha Class 12 Arts stream result: How to check?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the Odisha board official website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a hyperlink related to Odisha Class 12 Arts stream result, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to use your credentials for logging in

Step 4: On a new page your Odisha Class 12 Arts stream result will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for your future reference.

Check your result document carefully for personal details. In case there is an error in any information like name, school name, date of birth, and other details, make sure to inform the authorities and get it rectified at the earliest.

As the board exams were cancelled in the state, the results have been declared based on a special assessment formula. Students who will not be satisfied with the results can appear for written exams to be held at a later date after the pandemic situation normalises. The results of the science and commerce stream students were announced on July 31.

