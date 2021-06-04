education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»Odisha Class 12 Exams Cancelled, 'Students Lives More Important,' Says CM
1-MIN READ

Odisha Class 12 Exams Cancelled, 'Students Lives More Important,' Says CM

Both class 10 and 12 exams canceled for Odisha

Both class 10 and 12 exams canceled for Odisha

Odisha cancels class 12 exams

Odisha has canceled its board exams for class 12 students due to the pandemic. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks CHSE to cancel the exams stating that “students life is more important than exams." BSE Odisha had canceled the class 10 exams earlier.

Last year, over 5 lakh students had appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam and about 6 lakh appear for CHSE class 12 exams. A similar number was expected to take the exam this year too. the class 10 exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 13:28 IST