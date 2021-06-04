Odisha Class 12 Exams Cancelled, 'Students Lives More Important,' Says CM

Odisha has canceled its board exams for class 12 students due to the pandemic. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks CHSE to cancel the exams stating that “students life is more important than exams." BSE Odisha had canceled the class 10 exams earlier.

Last year, over 5 lakh students had appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam and about 6 lakh appear for CHSE class 12 exams. A similar number was expected to take the exam this year too. the class 10 exams.

