Odisha CPET 2020 Admit Cards Released, Check More Details at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

The Higher Education Department of the government of Odisha released the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 admit card on Thursday, October 1. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the hall ticket from pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

In order to access the admit card of Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Log on to pg.samsodisha.gov.in, the official website of the education department

Step 2: On the homepage look for an option that reads Higher Education. Under this section there will be a tab that mentions Post Graduation, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, look for an option that reads “e-Space”

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter your details. including username, and password, along with the code displayed on the page.

Step 5: The Odisha CPET 2020 admit card will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the admit card. Along with this, students must also carry a government approved identity card for the exam.

The admit card will have details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, reporting time. Furthermore, the guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus will also be mentioned in the admit card. These guidelines will have to be mandatorily followed by all appearing for the exam.

All candidates must note that nobody will be allowed entry in the examination hall without the admit card. Odisha CPET 2020 exam will be conducted from October 12 to October 22.

The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will be of 1 mark. It must be noted that there is no negative marking.

The exam will be conducted on traditional pen and paper format. Aspirants will have to mark the answer on an OMR sheet. The total time for attempting all 70 questions is one and a half hours.