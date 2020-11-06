Odisha CPET Result 2020 to be Declared on November 16 at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

The higher education department of Odisha on November 6 mentioned that now the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 result will be declared on November 16. All the Odisha CPET 2020 aspirants have also been informed to upload their graduation or equivalent to graduation level marks sheet on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). The date of uploading the documents has been extended till November 10.

Once the CPET 2020 results are declared, the concerned authorities are expected to complete the entire process of admission to post graduation colleges by December 10. Initially, the deadline to complete the Odisha CPET 2020 admission process was till November 30.

Once the CPET 2020 merit list is released, the aspirants will be able to check and access their individual result and their selection status online. All that the candidate will have to do to check the result online is to login to the official website, pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the official information, a total of 62, 942 candidates appeared for the CPET 2020 entrance exam. The common post-graduation entrance test in Odisha was held from October 12 to October 22. It is worth mentioning that out of the candidates that appeared for the exam, six of them were positive for the novel coronavirus . The Odisha CPET 2020 examination turnout percentage was 87.6 percent as 71,789 students had registered.

In a notification the authorities released in the past, the department had mentioned that the first year post graduation classes will be held from December 3. However, there is no mention of the date from which the classes will start.

Higher Education Secretary, Saswat Mishra in the past had told The Hindustan Times that the admission in 83 streams will be done this year. He also informed that 68 state run colleges and universities that have the post-graduation programme will admit students on the basis of the CPET 2020 result.

Emphasising how CPET is beneficial, he mentioned that it is more convenient as the students do not have to undergo the hassle of appearing for multiple examinations. Further, this makes it more economical as well, as the aspirant does not have to pay the fees for the range of examinations.