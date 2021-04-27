Odisha Elementary Secondary School Admissions Begin Amid Strict COVID Rules

The admission process for elementary and secondary classes in Odisha-based schools has begun from today - April 27. The application process will conclude on May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process will be held amid strict precautions. Admissions will take place from 7 am to 9:30 am on all working days. At any given time, not more than five parents will be allowed. Using masks and practicing social distancing is mandatory.

“Admission process is being taken up so that no child is deprived of due entitlements. It will also ensure that students are included in grade-appropriate academic activities and will further remove anxiety and stress of students and parents," the Odisha Education Department said in an official notice.

All students from classes 1 to 10 have been promoted to the next class for the academic session 2021-22 without exams. The final exams could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For students who have been promoted to the next class in the same school, parents or guardians might not be present at the campus.

In the case where the student has moved from one school to another, the new school can take information and confirmation from parents over the phone while the previous school needs to send details including parents’ number to the new school. Parents and guardians need to get a transfer certificate from the previous school and submit it to the new one. Schools, where swab collection or COVID-19 related activities are running, can operate from the nearest government or aided school. The information regarding the same needs to be communicated to parents.

“Presence of students is not at all required for admission process. Of parents’ presence is required, schools need to ensure social distancing, hygiene, mask usage and other COVID-19 related precautions," as per the Odisha Education department.

