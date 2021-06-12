Odisha Government to Start New Session from June 21 in Live Stream Mode, Issues Guidelines

A day after issuing a notification regarding the live-streaming of online classes for secondary school students on YouTube, the Odisha government on June 11 released detailed guidelines for the smooth conduct of the virtual classes. In its letter to District Education Officers, the Director of Secondary Education asked them to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the live classes. The virtual classes are scheduled to be conducted from June 21 onwards on YouTube live streaming platform. The decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The live classes will be held from 10.45 am to 01.00 pm from Monday to Friday. There will be four periods of 30 minutes each. No classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The government has also asked DEOs to prepare basic YouTube live streaming studios by improvising classrooms and arranging required equipment for live streaming.

The lessons for classes 9 and 10 will be live-streamed at the same time from two different classrooms of one district or different districts. As per the official statement, one teacher will teach a lesson on a subject for all students of class 10 at the same time and another teacher will teach a lesson for all students of class 9.

The lessons of class 10 will be delivered from the textbook as per the revised syllabus of the last academic session while the lessons of class 9 will be based on UTKARSH Books.

The DEOs will prepare the district wise allocation of subject and chapter for this month that is June 21 to June 30. The DEO will form a team of RPs for the subject with a Senior Subject Expert as its head to monitor the live streaming of classes.

This month, DSE will allot classes to selected teachers while from July onwards, the DEOs will allot classes to teachers at their level. The teachers allotted with the live class will get the lesson plan and other audiovisual aids to be used during live classes.

