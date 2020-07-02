Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Odisha Govt Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams of State Board, Students to be Assessed on CBSE Pattern

If the students are not happy with their marks, they can appear for an improvement examination after the COVID-19 crisis eases.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2020, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Odisha Govt Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams of State Board, Students to be Assessed on CBSE Pattern
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced cancellation of the pending class 12 examinations of the state board.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said it is not possible to conduct the pending plus-II examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams which were scheduled to be held from March 23 to 28, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which organizes the plus-II examinations, has adopted an assessment scheme following the of guidelines laid down by a committee of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the cancelled papers.

As per the scheme, the best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results.

The students who have appeared for five papers, the average mark will be decided based on their top three performances. If an examinee has written four papers, his average will be figured out from the top two scores, Dash said.

Students, who have written only three papers, the average of marks obtained in the best two papers, will be awarded in the papers, for which examinations could not be conducted, he said.

If the students are not happy with their marks, they can appear for an improvement examination after the COVID crisis eases.

Stating that efforts are on to declare the results by the end of July, the minister said steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of the students and their careers.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading