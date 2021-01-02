Odisha Govt Decides to Reopen Schools for Class 10, 12 from January 8

The Odisha government on Saturday decided that schools will reopen for Class 10 and Class 12 from January 8.

In a statement, School and Mass Education Department informed that students will be taught for 100 days including Saturdays and Sundays.

Classes will be held for Class 10 students from January 8 to April 26 and Class 12 students will attend their classes from January 8 to April 28.

Notably, the schools have been closed in the state since March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations from May 3 to May 15. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the 12th examinations between May 15 and June 11.

The practical exam of Class 10 students will be held from April 27 to May 2 and Class 12 students will be held from April 29 to May 14, the statement said.

The guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) will be followed strictly at the schools.

The department has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the opening of the schools.

It said only the schools outside containment zones shall be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school.

Online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and will be encouraged. The students may attend schools with the written consent of parents, the department said.