Odisha Govt Hikes Salary of Junior Teachers By 50%, to Affect 33,038 Teachers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has increased the salary of junior teachers engaged in all primary schools across the state by 50 per cent. The decision will benefit a total of 33,038 teachers including 13,324 contractual and 19,714 regular junior teachers.

Salary of junior teachers, both regular and contractual, has been increased by 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022, said an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Accordingly, contractual junior teachers, who are currently getting Rs 7,400 per month, will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 11,000. Similarly, regular junior teachers will get a monthly salary of Rs 13,800 instead of the existing Rs 9,200. The hike will cost the state exchequer additional Rs 168 crore per annum.

Also read| NDMC, EDMC Teachers Protest Outside Delhi BJP Headquarters Over Due Salaries

This comes after the government increased grant-in-aid to employees of all aided non-government schools, colleges and Madrasas as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

On December 31, the state government approved the proposal to provide grant-in-aid to teaching and non-teaching staff of all aided non-government schools, colleges, and madrasas on the basis of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The eligible beneficiaries will get the enhanced salary with effect from January 1, 2022.

Junior Teacher association have welcomed the state govt’s decision and thanked the CM. Akshay Kumar Padhi, President of Odisha Junior Teacher Association said, “We are happy with the announcement. We thank Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and hope the state govt will take appropriate steps to fulfill other demands also."

Read| Delhi to Increase Salary of Guest Teachers in Govt Schools

“Happy news for us. Honourable Chief Minister has realized the plight of junior teachers and announced salary hike for us. Thanks to Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, School and Mass Education Minister and 5T Secy for the new announcement ” said Junior teacher Pravas Kumar Nath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.