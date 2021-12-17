Odisha Govt Offers Free NEET, JEE Advanced, JEE Main, UPSC NDA Coaching

In order to provide free coaching to students for national-level competitive exams including NEET-UG, IIT-JEE and NDA, the Odisha state government has roped in educational tech company Unacademy. The Odisha government and Unacademy have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The state government aims to help class 9th students prepare for the exams who are poor and meritorious. The students will have to first appear for an online aptitude test which will be held on January 15. The registrations for the test will begin on December 15 with the last date being January 12.

Class ninth students from government and non-government aided higher secondary schools affiliated to Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), can apply for the scholarship which will be given to thousand of students across thirty districts for three years. As per eligibility criteria, the annual income of the parents of the applicant must be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Students can visit the Odisha-scholarship-test section on Unacademy’s website to register for the hour-long online test which will have a 50 per cent weightage in the selection process while 50 per cent weightage will be given to marks secured by the students in the High School Certificate examination.

Three hundred scholarships each will be given to students who want to get coaching for NEET-UG and IIT-JEE, while four hundred to those preparing for the National Defense Academy exam. There will be three separate aptitude tests for the courses and while only students from the science stream can register for the NEET and JEE coaching, NDA coaching is open to all eligible candidates from any stream.

Students qualifying for the aptitude test will be then required to submit a certificate declaring their parent’s annual income by the tehsildar. According to a notification by the state government, the scholarships will be awarded only after a thorough scrutiny of the applicant’s documents. In case a student does not join the course, priority will be given to the students on the waiting list of the district to which the students belong.

