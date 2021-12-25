Odisha Govt Starts Recruitment of 11,403 Teachers, Likely to Get Completed by 2022

The Odisha government has started the process of recruitment for several teacher’s posts. The government, recently started the recruitment process to appoint 11,403 teachers. The appointments will likely get completed by 2022, informed Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

“Along with the transformation of government schools under 5T initiative, the steps are also being taken for recruitment of teachers in government high schools and under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the process of filling 11,403 teaching posts has started," said a statement from CMO, as reported by media.

As per CMO, the recruitment will take place in a phased manner. In the first phase, recruitment of 4,619 teachers of Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education will take place. Following this, in the second phase, recruitment of 6720 posts of TGT Art and Telugu teachers will be completed.

“To ensure that more number of candidates are able to participate in the recruitment process to fill the teaching posts, the examination and recruitment rules have been amended along with that 3462 additional teaching posts have been approved in view of the growing number of students, the statement added. Recently, the government had inducted more than 6000 teachers for secondary schools.

