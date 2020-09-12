Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Odisha Govt to Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation for NEET Aspirants

The examinations will be conducted from 11 am to 5pm in strict adherence to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The JEE examination will be held between September 1 and 6.
Image for representation.

The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate free transportation and accommodation for candidates appearing for the NEET examination on Sunday in 83 centres across seven cities in the state, an official said.

A total of 37,459 candidates will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Odisha.

"The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and lodging facilities for candidates and their guardians," NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik said. State-run buses will be available to facilitate free movement of candidates and their guardians from different districts to the examination centres, she said.

The examinations will be conducted from 11 am to 5pm in strict adherence to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Patnaik said candidates will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack,Angul, Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur.

The East Coast Railway will also run special trains for NEET aspirants, an official said. "The trains will run from Khariar Road to Sambalpurvia Titlagarh, Rayagada to Sambalpur, Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack and Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack," hesaid.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged accommodation for NEET candidates and their parents at five engineering colleges here.

Medical teams will be deployed at the colleges where students and their guardians will stay before the examination,BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading