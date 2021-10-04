Odisha Govt Urges Jharkhand to Keep Odia Language in Teachers Training Curriculum

The Odisha government has urged their Jharkhand counterpart not to remove the Odia language from the teacher training curriculum, adding it creates an atmosphere of dissatisfaction, mistrust and unease among Odia speaking people in Jharkhand.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister SR Das has written to Jharkhand Education Minister Jagganath Mahto requesting not to remove Odia language from the teacher training curriculum.

The Odisha minister, referring to an advertisement published by the Jharkhand Educational Council on September 20, has written that the removal of Odia language from the curriculum has raised uncertainty among Odia speaking people of the state.

According to Das’s letter, advertisements published for the training of primary teachers Odia language have been removed from the seventh paper and Sanskrit, Bengali, Uru, Ho, Mundari, Santhali and Kudmali have been included.

Three major political parties, including Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, of Odisha have urged the Jharkhand government not to exclude Odia from the teacher training course for primary teachers.

The three political parties said that the Jharkhand government’s recent decision to remove the Odia language from the course and not recruit new teachers in Odia schools has created an atmosphere of dissatisfaction.

Union Education Minister Dharmdera Pradhan has also written to Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand regarding non-supply of Odia textbooks to Odia students and appointment of Hindi speaking teachers in Odia medium schools in border villages.

In the letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Union Minister has stressed the need for Odia speaking people to protect the Odia language.

Former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu has also condemned the exclusion of the Odia language from the teacher training course. Murmu hails from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik on Friday had called Congress MLA, Alamgir Khan, in Jharkhand to say that there was growing resentment in Odisha over the neglect of the Odia language in Jharkhand.

