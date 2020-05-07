Odisha Higher Education Department Announces Dates for UG/PG Examinations, Check Details

The Odisha Government has taken a decision on conducting undergraduate and post-graduation examinations in the coming months. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the Higher Education Department of the Odisha Government has decided to conduct the plus-3 (Plus-lll) final year semester examinations between June 20 and July 24 this year.

In addition, the post-graduate (PG) final semester examinations will be scheduled and concluded before August 20. All the above-mentioned examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a Times of India report, the schedule was announced after State Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo held a meeting with the vice-chancellors through video conference.

The result for final year undergraduate examinations will be declared by August 31 and the final year postgraduate results will be announced by September 20.

The state Higher education department secretary Saswat Mishra has said revealed that the colleges have been advised to start administrative functioning with one-third of the total workforce starting May 7. The principals and vice-chancellors are working on a blueprint to strategise online teaching and learning, the report added.

All the universities and colleges across India were shut down starting March 22, in the wake of the growing coronavirus spread in the nation. The number of cases in India is on a constant rise. However, the green and orange zones have been given some relaxation in the third lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365