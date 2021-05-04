Odisha Higher Education Department Announces Summer Vacation From May 5 to 31

All higher educational institutions under the Department of Higher Education, Odisha will have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31, Higher Education Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra said in a letter to all the vice-chancellors of state public universities, principals of all Government and non-Government colleges.

During the summer vacation, online classes and examinations shall not be held but any pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars, that are falling within the summer vacation, shall be held as per schedule.

The decision came due to the rise on the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The summer vacation is in coordination with the 14-day lockdown imposed throughout the state effective from May 5 to 19.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has stepped in to help other States overcome their oxygen crisis, took the decision after the State reported a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and given its additional vulnerability of sharing borders with West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

On April 16, 2021, examinations and physical classes in universities and colleges coming under Higher Education Department were suspended from April 19.

