CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Covid
Home » News » education-career » Odisha Introduces Aspirational Component in Curriculum for Class 9, 10
1-MIN READ

Odisha Introduces Aspirational Component in Curriculum for Class 9, 10

News18.com

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 11:52 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha Board upgrades curriculum (Representational Image)

Odisha Board upgrades curriculum (Representational Image)

Book review, project review, co-curricular activities, and basic IT skills, to be part of classes 9 and 10 in Odisha Board.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha on Monday announced a new curriculum, called as ‘aspirational component’, for Classes 9 and 10 students as part of the assessment reforms.

Speaking to reporters, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said that the aspirational component has four divisions – book review, project review, co-curricular activities, and basic IT skills.

It will be introduced in Class 9 during the current academic session while from next session, that is, in 2023-24, both the classes (9 and 10) will have the aspirational component in their curriculum, he said.

As per the direction from the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha government, it has been decided to introduce the assessment reforms in the curriculum of the two classes, he added.

Hazre further said that the aspirational component will also be implemented in the curriculum for Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses as well.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 18, 2022, 11:52 IST
last updated:October 18, 2022, 11:52 IST