Odisha JEE 2020 Exam to be Conducted from October 12, Check Details Here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been rescheduled to be conducted from October 12 to October 19. The notification regarding the Odisha JEE Exam 20202 dates has been updated on the official website odishajee.com.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification. One can also read the official notification on the direct link here.

The official notice mentioned that the official website of OJEE will soon announce the shift-wise complete schedule of the examination by the end of September 2020. Apart from the information, students can also check OJEE 2020 Admit Cards and download it. The OJEE 2020 admit card will have the roll number, shift and centre of examination. “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates,” it read.

Exam officials have also released a notification regarding the correction of forms. Those students who have not paid the application fee or have not uploaded the required images are given a final chance to make the necessary correction to the OJEE Examination form by September 22. Candidates should go through the official notification for further details. Click here for official notification regarding the same.

Odisha JEE is conducted to offer admission to BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, Mplan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in various Government and private universities across the state.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts at 26 exam centre across the state including Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paralakhemundi, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The exam has been rescheduled multiple times. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from September 6 to 15. Every year the exam is conducted in the month of May, however, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, over 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the Odisha JEE exam.