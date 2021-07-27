Odisha JEE 2021 Application Deadline Extended till July 30

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 application deadline has been extended till July 30 in the view of Covid-19. As per the official statement, the last date to pay the application fee is August 2. Earlier, the OJEE 2021 application process was supposed to be closed on July 26. Those who have not applied for OJEE 2021 can submit their application within the stipulated date at ojee.nic.in, however, those who already have completed the registration can make corrections in the application form, if required.

In, addition to these, the committee has also increased the number of examination centres for OJEE 2021 to 30. A total of nine new centres in the state and three outside the state have been added to the existing online examination centres. “In view of the current situation arising from COVID-19 pandemics, various measures are being taken by the state government for the convenience of the students appearing OJEE - 2021,” said the official sattement.

The new examination centres for OJEE 2021 are Bhawanipatana, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Subarnapur (Sonepur), Malkangiri, Patna, Ranchi And Kolkata

OJEE is a joint entrance examination conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA at several institutes, colleges, universities across the state. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode and the language will be English. The application process for OJEE 2021 was started in April and the exam was scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 24, however, it had to be extended several times due to the ongoing pandemic. Candidates should keep checking the official website for more updates on OJEE 2021 exam.

