Odisha JEE 2nd Rround Seat Allotment List 2020 is Out at ojee.nic.in, Freeze or Float Seat by November 18

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 round 2 seat allotment list has been released by OJEE committee on its official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates who participated in OJEE counselling 2020 can check their name in the OJEE 2020 seat allotment list. The committee has released the OJEE 2020 round 2 seat allotment list for BTech, BArch, BPlan and Integrated MSc programmes.

How to check OJEE 2020 seat allotment list

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website ojee.nic.in/publicinfo/public/home.aspx.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Candidate Login - BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPlan.”

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your OJEE/JEE (Main) application number, password and security pin as displayed.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: OJEE 2020 round 2 allotment list will be displayed, search for your name and allotted college in the list.

Candidates can also check the OJEE 2020 seat allotment list directly by clicking on the link : admissions.nic.in/OJEE/OJEECounselling/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc82WASYfcvTWbsFahkwfYxI/ME3r8cWFKVzsoB/4WCvq

Once candidates find their name in the Odisha JEE 2020 seat allotment list, they will have to freeze or float the allotted seat by November 18. Candidates willing to get admission on the allotted seat will have to freeze the seat and upload the required documents for verification. Candidates will also have to pay the partial admission fee of Rs 10,000 for general and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST. If a candidate fails to do so within the stipulated period, his/her seat will be cancelled and will not be eligible for further admission process.

Candidates are advised to go through the OJEE 2020 counselling brochure for details. Click on the link to read the OJEE 2020 counselling brochure:

ojee.nic.in/publicinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=47&iii=Y.

OJEE committee will conduct the OJEE 2020 counselling in four rounds. The first round seat allotment list for OJEE 2020 was released on November 4.