Odisha JEE Admit Card 2020 Released at Ojee.nic.in; Exam to Begin from October 12

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) admit card has been released on the official website at odishajee.com. Candidates who have filled the OJEE 2020 application form 2020 can download their admit card by using their OJEE application number and date of birth.

OJEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to October 19 at 26 centres in seven cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The exam officials have also released the official notification regarding the same on the official website. Candidates are requested to go through the official schedule.

OJEE 2020 will be conducted in multiple shifts and exam will of 2 hours duration. Candidates can check the official schedule directly by clicking at odishajee.com.

OJEE Admit Card 2020: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at odishajee.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link at the homepage

Step 3: Enter the OJEE 2020 application number and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Download the OJEE 2020 admit card and take a print out

The direct link to download the OJEE 2020 admit is also provided here.

Once the candidates download the OJEE 2020 admit card, they must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. The Odisha JEE 2020 admit card will contain the details like candidate’s roll number, exam centre, exam time, exam duration, and other important instructions to be followed on the exam day. Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on the OJEE admit card. Candidates are required to carry the OJEE 2020 admit card to the exam centre. Those who will not have OJEE admit card, will not be allowed to enter the exam premises.

Odisha JEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted to offer admission to various courses including BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (part-time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in all the government and private institute across the state.