Odisha Matric Offline Exam Results Declare, 80.83% Pass

As many as 80.83 per cent of students who took the offline exams held by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha have passed. The BSE announced the results of the offline matric exams on Tuesday. Board President Ramasish Hajra said, “Out of the successful students, 3,100 are boys while 2,133 are girls. Total 42 students secured A1 grade while 255 got A2. Similarly, 348 are in B1 and 458 in B2 grade. A total of 599 students have got the C grade, 846 obtained D grade, and 2,685 got E. As many as 141 students have failed the exam, Hajra added.

In the State Open School offline exams, 8,491 students appeared out of which, 6,309 passed which is 74.30 per cent.

As many as 1383 students were absent while 19 have been booked for malpractice. 328 students have failed the open school exams said Nihar Mohanty, vice president, Board of Secondary Education. For the Madhyama Sanskrit exams, 61 filled up the forms out of which 10 students had appeared. All the 10 have passed the offline Madhyama exams, Mohanty added.

Earlier the Odisha Board or BSE Odisha had not held its annual exams due to COVID-19. Students unhappy with their scores or those who could not clear it based on alternative assessment criteria and those registered with the open board were given a chance to appear for offline exams.

This year over 5.7 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams of which 5.62 lakh students have cleared the matric exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 98.7 per cent. The result was declared on the basis of class 10 practicals and class 9 marks.

