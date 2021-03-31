Odisha Medical, Engineering Colleges to have 15% Quota for Govt School Students

The government of Odisha has given its nod for reservation of 15 per cent seats in medical and engineering colleges exclusively for students passing from government schools. The quota will be applicable to all state-run colleges.

The reservation was passed after recommendations from a high-power committee. Students who pass the 10th exam from BSE government high schools and 12th board exams under CHSE from any government high school or government junior colleges will be eligible for the reserved seats.

“Such reservations will be horizontal covering all vertical reservations as well as Unreserved Group. In case an adequate number of eligible students are not available, such unfilled seats will be filled by other students of the respective category," Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet.

To remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of talented students of Govt High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses in #Odisha, the State Govt has notified reservation of 15% seats in Medical & Engineering colleges of State. pic.twitter.com/0sbR1IYGVO— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 31, 2021

Last year the government of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also passed bills to offer reservations to students passing from government schools. These rules are expected to boost the enrolments in state government schools.

Apart from the JEE Main for engineering entrance and NEET for medical entrance, the state also holds exams like OJEE for admission to state-based engineering exams. These exams will continue to remain the entrance gateway for admissions as per the usual trend.