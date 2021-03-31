education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»education-career»Odisha Medical, Engineering Colleges to have 15% Quota for Govt School Students
1-MIN READ

Odisha Medical, Engineering Colleges to have 15% Quota for Govt School Students

15% seats in colleges across Odisha reserved for students from government schools. (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

15% seats in colleges across Odisha reserved for students from government schools. (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

Students who pass class 10th exam from BSE and 12th board exams under CHSE government school or junior colleges will be eligible for the reserved seats.

The government of Odisha has given its nod for reservation of 15 per cent seats in medical and engineering colleges exclusively for students passing from government schools. The quota will be applicable to all state-run colleges.

The reservation was passed after recommendations from a high-power committee. Students who pass the 10th exam from BSE government high schools and 12th board exams under CHSE from any government high school or government junior colleges will be eligible for the reserved seats.

“Such reservations will be horizontal covering all vertical reservations as well as Unreserved Group. In case an adequate number of eligible students are not available, such unfilled seats will be filled by other students of the respective category," Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet.

RELATED NEWS

Last year the government of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also passed bills to offer reservations to students passing from government schools. These rules are expected to boost the enrolments in state government schools.

Apart from the JEE Main for engineering entrance and NEET for medical entrance, the state also holds exams like OJEE for admission to state-based engineering exams. These exams will continue to remain the entrance gateway for admissions as per the usual trend.

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 14:57 IST