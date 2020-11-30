Odisha NEET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result Out at ojee.nic.in,

The Odisha National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 first-round seat allotment list is out at ojee.nic.in/publicinfomed/public/home.aspx. OJEE board has released the Odisha NEET 2020 first seat allotment result for the NEET qualified candidates who completed the NEET 2020 counselling registration within the stipulated time. Candidates are allotted the seat on the basis of their preferences and their NEET 2020 score. Odisha NEET 2020 first round seat allotment result can be checked by using NEET 2020 application number and date of birth.

Odisha NEET first round seat allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Enter the official website of OJEE NEET- ojee.nic.in/publicinfomed/public/home.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link which reads, “CANDIDATE LOGIN - MBBS/BDS COURSES”.

Step 3: A new page will be opened, enter your NEET 2020 application number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Odisha NEET 2020 first seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Search for your name or roll number

Candidates can download the Odisha NEET 2020 first round seat allotment result directly from here: Online Counselling System (admissions.nic.in)

Candidates whose name will be there in the Odisha NEET 2020 seat allotment list and are willing to get admission on the allotted seat, will have to freeze the seat and upload the documents along with required admission fee. If a candidate is not satisfied with the allotted seat and wants to upgrade his/her allotment in the subsequent round of allotment, then he/she has to choose float option. Once the candidates freeze the allotted seat, they will have to download the provisional admission letter. The OJEE board has also released the guidelines and process for Odisha NEET 2020 counselling on its official website. Click on the link to go through the same: FileHandler.ashx (ojee.nic.in)

Candidates can freeze/float the allotted seats from November 30 to December 2, 2020. The detailed schedule is available here: ojee.nic.in/publicinfomed/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=143&iii=Y