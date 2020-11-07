Odisha OJEE Examination Result 2020 Declared at ojee.nic.in; Direct Link

The Odisha OJEE Examination Result 2020 has now been declared by the state board. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) released the OJEE 2020 Examination Result on November 6. The much-awaited Odisha OJEE 2020 Results booklet was released by State Skill Development and Technical Education minister Premananda Nayak in the state capital Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

The Odisha OJEE Examination 2020 was topped by Sovit Patel from Titlagarh in Bolangir district. The candidate has excelled in the BTech course test, while Shyam Sundar Patel from Bhubaneswar has topped the entrance test for OJEE Examination 2020 MTech course. For the Masters in Business Administration course (MBA) in OJEE Examination 2020, Subhakanta Sahoo has emerged as topper and Joydeep Dey has bagged first position for Masters in Computer Application(MCA) at OJEE Examination 2020.

Soumya Ranjan Routray topped the BPharm course test for OJEE Examination 2020, while Parimita Sahu has emerged as the top ranking candidate in MPharm OJEE Examination 2020. In the Master of Architecture course, Bharat Bhusan has aced the exam while Rajat Kumar Dalai is ranked number one for integrated MBA and Gyanada Panda for MPlan for OJEE Examination 2020.

Those who had taken the Odisha JEE Exam 2020 can visit the OJEE official website at ojee.nic.in to view their result. Candidates can download their Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board Result 2020 in the form of a rank card by entering the OJEE 2020 application number and date of birth. The exam coordinators have also announced course-wise OJEE toppers.

The authorities have announced the Odisha JEE 2020 results in the form of rank cards. To check your results, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the OJEE official website at www.ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘Download Rank Card - OJEE 2020’

Step 3: Students will have to enter their OJEE application number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates will now have to enter the security pin shown in the block below and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: OJEE result 2020 will appear on the screen. Students should download the given rank cards for future reference