Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2020: First Cut-off List for UG Courses Released; Last Date Till October 1

The Higher Education Department in Odisha has released the first cut-off list for Plus 3 admissions. Those who have applied for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges of the state can check the first cut-off to ascertain if they have made it to the Odisha Plus 3 admissions 2020 cut-off list.

The Odisha Plus 3 merit list can be viewed by visiting the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) at samsodisha.gov.in. On the Odisha’s Higher Education Department website, students can also check district wise list and college profile. There is a separate Odisha Plus 3 merit list for Persons with Disability (PwD).

According to a website, 2,13,959 students registered for Odisha Plus 3 admissions 2020, out of which 1,58,540 – 88,300 female and 70232 male -have qualified for getting into various UG courses.

Besides, 1,97,267 students of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, (CHSE) applied for Odisha Plus 3 admissions 2020. Out of the total students, 1,43, 471 have made it to the first Odisha Plus 3 cut-off list.

BJB (Autonomous) College in Bhubaneswar has again emerged as the one of the sought after colleges by students for pursuing higher education, reported Odisha TV.

The cut-off of the BJB (Autonomous) College is highest for Geography, Mathematics (Physical Science) and Zoology (Biological Science). For Geography, the cut off is 93 per cent, while that for Mathematics (Physical Science) is 95.3 per cent and Zoology (Biological Science) is 95.5 per cent. The cut offs for admission to Physics and Chemistry courses in BJB College are 95 per cent and 94.6 per cent.

Out of the total students who have qualified for first phase of Odisha Plus 3 admissions, 95,649 are for Arts, 16682 for Commerce, 3818 for Sanskrit, 23817 for Physics, 17,493 for Biology and 10,81 for Self-Financing.

According to the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS), there are 1,029 degree colleges.

Those who have been selected for the first phase of Odisha Plus 3 admissions 2020 are required to submit fees by October 1 till 11.45 pm.

Admission and online updating of the data of students shortlisted in the Odisha Plus 2 Admissions first list will be taking place from September 29 to October 2.