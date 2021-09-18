Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: 244 Vacancies for Communication Constables. Check Details Here

The Odisha Police has invited applications for the recruitment of constable communications in its technical wing. According to the notification (https://odishapolice.gov.in/sites/default/files/PDF/Constable%20Commn.%20Detail%20Advt%20New-12.09.2021-Final.pdf), the Odisha Police is going to fill in 244 vacancies in the signal service of the department. To apply for the constable communication position of the Odisha Police, an applicant will have to visit the official website - odishapolice.gov.in (https://odishapolice.gov.in/) - of the force and submit their registration form. The last date to submit applications for the post is October 4. All candidates must keep scanned copies of their mark sheets and other documents handy at the time of filling the application form.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Fees

Applicants except for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste will have to pay an online non-refundable examination fee of Rs 220.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Examination Date

According to the recruitment notification issued by the Odisha Police, the examination will take place in computer-based test mode. It will take place on November 15 and November 20.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The circular of the Odisha Police also states that people who have passed class 12th with physics, chemistry and mathematics are only eligible to apply. A student having electronics, statistics, computer science or information technology as their alternative subject instead of mathematics can also apply for the position.

The notification also states that students, who have completed the diploma course in engineering from State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training, Odisha or the All India Council for Technical Education, can also apply for the position.

The application process started on September 12. The last date to make an online payment is October 4. Candidates who will successfully clear the entrance examination will have to appear for a physical test.

