Odisha Class 11 Admissions 2021: Applications Begin at samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha has begun the online application process for Class 11 admissions today, August 12. Interested students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website up till September 5, 2021, at 11:45 pm. Students can apply for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the portal.

Students, who have passed the class 10 exam can register themselves by filling the online Common Application Form (CAF). The admission will be based on merit and the first selection list will be released on September 13 at 11.30 am. Admissions on the basis of the first merit list will be done between September 14 to 21. While the second merit list will be published on September 27 at 4 pm.

Odisha class 11 admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the Odisha SAMS portal

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID

Step 4. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number. Submit

Step 5: Enter the password and reconfirm the same.

Step 6. Login using a registered password.

Step 7. Fill the application form.

Step 8. Pay CAF fees online. Download and save.

Before final submission of the application by pressing the “confirm” button, applicants can modify their information, if necessary. They need to click the “Back to Modify” button. However, after getting a confirmation message and ‘Reference Number’, applicants cannot edit the form.

Marks secured at class 10 out of the total marks, weightage and reservation (if applicable) will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list. The SAMS Odisha portal has received 5904 applications as of August 12, 11.35 am.

