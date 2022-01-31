Odisha Schools, Colleges Not Reopening from February 10, Govt Calls Viral Notice Fake

The Odisha Higher Education department has issued a clarification against a viral notice claiming that the schools and colleges in the state will be reopening from February 10. Physical classes had to be suspended due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The education department stated that a decision regarding the reopening of schools is yet to be taken and the viral notice is fake.

“A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government," the DHE tweeted. (sic)

On January 7, the Odisha state government had directed the closure of all schools, colleges, and technical institutions in wake of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. However, special relaxation for the physical operation was given to medical, nursing colleges and other institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department. Hostels in these institutions were also closed and they were asked to conduct online classes till the pandemic situation gets better.

While Odisha is yet to take a decision for the physical commencement of classes, several states have decided to reopen educational institutions. States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Tripura, Maharashtra have decided to open all educational institutions including schools with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

In Maharashtra, however, the reopening is area-specific and educational institutions in the Pune district have been allowed to reopen from February 1. In Haryana and Rajasthan, schools will open for classes 10 to 12 from tomorrow. A decision regarding the reopening of schools in Delhi is also likely to be taken soon.

Meanwhile, India on January 31 recorded 2.09 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of active cases to 18.31 lakh. Out of the total 959 COVID-19 deaths recorded today, nearly half (475) were from Kerala. More than 2.6 lakh patients recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the past 24 hours.

