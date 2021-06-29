Odisha to Conduct Final Year College Exams from July in Online Mode

The final year exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students will be conducted in July/August in the online mode, the Odisha Higher Education Department said in a letter to the state universities and colleges. The results will be published in August/September 2021. The final dates of the exams will, however, be decided by the concerned colleges and universities.

A consultative meeting was held by the DHE with the VCs of the universities and the college principals on June 12, 18, and 25, following which the decision to hold the exams online was made. Due to Covid-19, there’s been a delay in holding the exams, hence, the decision was made. The exact process for holding the online exams will be conveyed by the colleges and universities to their students.

In the letter, DHE stated that the “Timely passing out of the Final Year/Final Semester UG and PG students has become a cause of concern as their final examinations are yet to be conducted," adding that the pandemic situation may continue for the next two-three months, hence it will not be conducive to either hold exams offline or conduct physical classes.

Students can appear for the online exam from their home or the nearest degree college as per their convenience, the letter added. The DHE also stated that back papers students as well as those who have passed out, the exams will be held in online mode only during July/August.

Prior to the online exams, doubt clearing classes will be held in July to ensure the students are able to give the exams smoothly. Besides, a group of students will be assigned to mentor the students to clear any doubts related to the online exams.

The education department further added that the exams for the other semesters will be decided later.

