Odisha To Hold Special Class 10 Board Exam From July 30

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will hold the special Class 10 board exams 2021 from July 30. The special exams will be conducted for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks by the board in the existing mode of optional assessment. The board will conduct the Class 10 special examination in offline mode from July 30 to August 5, 2021. The students who wish to appear in these examinations can check the details at the official website of BSE- bseodisha.ac.in.

Last month, the BSE announced the HSC or Class 10 Board Result 2021. About 5 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 97.89 percent of students were promoted to Class 11 based on their performance in Class 9 yearly and Class 10 half-yearly examination. While announcing the results, the board had said that those students who are not satisfied with their marks are eligible to apply for Special Board Exam 2021.

The board has added that the students are not required to pay any fees to appear in the offline mode examination. Students have to fill-up the form available at the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.

Thie year, most of the state boards across the country had cancelled their class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BSE, Odisha too had cancelled the examination and promoted the Class 10 students in the next classes based on their past performances. However, despite the huge pass percentage, the board has decided to conduct the exam in offline mode for the students who are not satisfied with their marks. Many parents and students had also alleged the lack of transparency in the evaluation system while preparing Class 10 Odisha board results.

