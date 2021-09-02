Odisha to Reopen Technical, Engineering Colleges from September 6

The Odisha government has decided to reopen technical universities, engineering and professional colleges, polytechnics, diploma institutions, and ITIs for all students of postgraduate (PG), undergraduate (UG), diploma, and ITI programmes from September 6. The government announced the same through an official notice dated August 31.

This is due to the “improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state," the official notice read. The Skill Development and Technical Education Department have directed all the institutions to reopen physical classes following all Covid-19 protocols such as sanitisation and disinfection of all classrooms, hostels, and laboratories as the government guidelines.

The department had earlier opened the classes for the final year students of all the UG, PG, and Diploma courses in August. Now, it will reopen for the rest of the students.

Among the other protocols include those who are staying in containment zones will not be allowed to attend offline classes. Social distancing and wearing of masks be followed.

Meanwhile, the state has resumed schools for students of class 9 for the academic session 2021-22 on August 16 adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Both government and private schools have reopened. Classes are being conducted from 9 am up till 12.30 pm. No recess or lunch hour is provided as the students are allowed to go home at 12.30 pm, a teacher in Bhubaneswar had told PTI.

