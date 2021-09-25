Offer More Short-Term Courses for Paramedics to Address Shortage: Naidu

Calling on universities to fill the shortage of trained human resources in the health sector, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu asked universities to offer more short-term courses for paramedics. Noting the low doctor to population ratio at 1:1511 in India against the WHO norm of 1:1000, he stressed the need for creating more medical colleges. The government had earlier set a target of setting up one medical college and hospital in every district of the country.

Lauding the ‘critical role’ of paramedical personnel in healthcare, the Vice President said the importance of the service they render came to the fore during the pandemic as they worked tirelessly over the past year.

Speaking at the convocation of the University College of Medical Sciences, Naidu said, “The 15th Finance Commission has recommended allocating more than Rs 13,000 crore for the training of allied healthcare workers. This is expected to create an additional 15 lakh workforce. Universities such as yours need to offer more short-term diploma courses for paramedics."

Referring to the paucity of paramedical staff in the country, the vice president called for improving the nurse to population ratio (1:670 in India, compared to the WHO norm of 1:300) in a mission mode. On the shortage of trained manpower in rural areas, he suggested creating better incentives and infrastructure to attract health care workers to serve in the villages. He suggested creating better incentives and infrastructure to attract health care workers to serve in the villages.

