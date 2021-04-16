Offer NCC as a General Elective Credit-Course: UGC to Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to offer NCC as a general elective credit course. Earlier, it was offered an elective, however, now to make it more popular, the UGC has asked universities to offer it as a general credit course for 24 credits. The UGC said that the course will enable more students as cadets to avail employment incentives and benefits offered under various Central and State Govt Schemes to NCC cadets.

The course will be divided into six semesters each having theory, practical, and camp as a part of the course. Students will have to do two camping activities. The first camp will be merged with the third and the second camping activity will be merged with the fifth semester of the course, according to the UGC guidelines.

As part of camp training subjects including disaster management, social service and community development, military history, physical training will be taught. Students will learn drills, national integration, weapon training, obstacle training, military history, map reading, fieldcraft, and battle craft as part of the overall course among other subjects.

Study outcomes of the course as listed by the UGC include, “Develop limited ability to address real-life problems by applying problem-solving and critical thinking skills in addition to undertaking tasks as members or leaders of small teams and groups."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here