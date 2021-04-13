Office Politics to Email Productivity: Indian Workforce Studies Unique Courses Online

Not just certificate courses or technical skills, Indian working professionals are also taking learning skills to handle office politics or maintain work-life balance. According to a recent study released by Udemy - an online learning platform - a course on office politics has seen a rise of 55 per cent over the past month as some of the workplaces started to reopen. The highest surge has been seen in a course on ’email productivity’ with a rise of 290 per cent followed by a course on growth mindset which has seen a rise of 111 per cent. Other top courses in the category include ‘difficult conversations’, ‘assertiveness’, ‘team building’, and ‘work-life balance’.

In the technical skills space, most in-demand courses remain ‘customer experience management’, ITIL4 foundation, SAP security, Blazor, CompTIA Linux+, and Quantum computing. Users also showed interest in learning about cryptocurrency, as per the report.

The highest surge in demand for online courses was seen from ‘consultancy services’ sector with a rise of 234 per cent. It was closely followed by the financial services sector with 223 per cent, and manufacturing sector which has seen a rise of 191 per cent. This is based on March 2021 data. Every month, the Udemy for Business team analyzes and shares trends based on what employees are learning across our thousands of customers around the world.

“It can be easy to put team-building activities on the back burner these days. However, it’s a leader’s job to ensure the team is engaged and functioning well.

With a 58 per cent surge in consumption of Team Building courses, employees are seeking these social interactions to feel more connected. Additionally, managers can support their employees by," said Shelley Osborne, Udemy VP of Learning

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here