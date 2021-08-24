Offline Classes from 6th to 8th Resume in UP as Covid-19 Cases Decline

As the covid cases continue a downward trend in Uttar Pradesh, schools have geared up to re-open once again. The offline classes for class 6th to 8th was to be re-started in the state from 23rd August, however, due to state mourning after the death of former CM Kalyan Singh, the classes are now starting from today, 24th August.

There are some rules which have to be strictly followed by the schools which are starting offline classes for the students. As per rules, classes will have to be held in two shifts of four hours each and only 50% strength will be allowed in one shift. The assembly will be conducted in the classrooms while lunch will also have to be done inside the class during intervals.

Both offline and online classes will continue for the students. Only after the consent of the parents, students will be allowed in school and those who will not come to school will have the option to attend online classes.

The school for students from class 1st to 5th will re-open from 1st September, however, it has already been announced that attendance will not be compulsory and in case of any unwanted situation regarding covid-19, schools will be closed once again. Earlier, the government had announced the opening of schools for students from class 9th to 12th along with the opening of coaching centres, universities and colleges. The government has already issued orders in this regard to the officials of the education department.

The offline classes will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 8 am to 12 pm while the second shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. In both shifts, only 50% strength will be allowed to attend the classes and the consent of parents will be a must for students coming to attend offline classes. All the students will have to compulsorily wear a mask during offline classes.

