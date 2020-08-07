Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

OFSS Bihar First Merit List 2020: BSEB Releases List for Class 11 Admission at ofssbihar.in

According to the allotment list, students can register themselves with the respective schools. Three merit lists in total would be released by the board of the portal. The students have the chances of getting better school or college in subsequent lists.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
OFSS Bihar First Merit List 2020: BSEB Releases List for Class 11 Admission at ofssbihar.in
Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the OFSS Bihar First Merit List 2020 for admission to the intermediate classes. The students who have applied online should check the merit list at ofssbihar.in and apply for their admission to Class 11 accordingly. The BSEB has also released the list of allotted institutes.

According to the allotment list, students can register themselves with the respective schools. Three merit lists in total would be released by the board of the portal. The students have the chances of getting better school or college in subsequent lists.

For registering, the students will need an intimation letter.

Here's how to download the intimation letter from the official website -

  • Step 1: Log on to ofssbihar.in

  • Step 2: Enter the details when asked and hit the 'submit' button

  • Step 3: Check the options allotted to you based on the choices filled and the merit list

  • Step 4: Download Intimation Letter and take a print out

For registration in the institution, this letter needs to be carried along with a copy of the common application form with five passport size photographs. Those who have made it in the first list need to confirm their admission between August 7 and August 12, 2020.

