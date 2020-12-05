Oil India Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Out at oil-india.com; Exam on December 13

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for Oil India Limited recruitment entrance examination. The Oil India Admit Card 2020 is available of the official website Oil India Limited::A Govt. of India Enterprise (oil-india.com).

The entrance examination is conducted to recruit people for the following posts Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator on its official website. Those, who have successfully applied to Oil India recruitment 2020, can download their admit card by using the required login details. The written examination is scheduled for December 13.

Oil India Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website of Oil India Limited- oil-india.com

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Career’ tab and click on ‘Current Openings’

3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for admit card provided below, ‘Application Status/Admit Card for Written Test on 13/12/2020 for various posts vide advertisement/notification dated 18/10/2017’

4. You will be redirected to a new page, enter your name, father’s name, postcode, date of birth and other required details and submit

5. Oil India admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen, download it and take a hard copy of it

Candidates can also download the Oil India admit card 2020 directly from here

Admit Card for Written Test (oilindia.in)

Once the Oil India hall ticket 2020 is downloaded candidates are advised to check all the details carefully. The Oil India hall ticket 2020 will have important details like candidates’ name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, exam venue and important instructions. Candidates must ensure to follow all the exam-related instructions. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry Oil India admit card 2020 along with a valid photo id proof to the exam venue. Candidates can carry any of the following documents as a Photo id proof:

1. Aadhar Card

2. Driving License

3. Passport

4. Voter id card