Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-Interview for 119 Posts, Details Here

Oil India Limited has notified the recruitment of a total of 119 vacancies for various posts of Drilling Headman, Electrical Supervisor, Asst Rig Electrician, and others on its official website oil-india.com . The recruitment will be done on a contractual basis for an immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Interested candidates can attend the walk-in-practical/ skill test cum personal assessment(s) from May 24 to June 22. As per the official notification, the examinees will have to register themselves at the venue from 7.00 am to 11.00 am on the day of personal assessment. Read the details of the recruitment drive below

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

Drilling Headman: 4

Drilling Rigman: 5

Electrical Supervisor: 5

Chemical Assistant: 10

Assistant Rig Electrician: 10

Drilling Topman: 17

Assistant Mechanic Pump: 17

Gas Logger: 20

Assistant Mechanic-ICE: 31

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 10 and hold a 3 years diploma or a trade certificate in any Engineering discipline from Government recognized Polytechnic institute. Those applying for a Chemical Assistant post must hold a BSc degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects as well as 1-year post qualification work experience in chemical activities fields/lab in the Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not exceed the age of 35 years. The maximum age limit for the post of Chemical Assistant is 40 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as the government norms.

Documents need to carry on the day of walk-in-interview:

1. One recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

2. Original and self-attested photocopy of following documents/certificates/testimonials

a. Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

b. Admit Card, Marksheet, and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued

c. Document/Certificate/Testimonial of essential qualification

d. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Salary

The shortlisted candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 16,640 to Rs 19,500 depending on their post.

