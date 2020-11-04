OJEE 2020 Counselling: Round 1 of Seat Allotment for Various Courses Declared

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the results of Round 1 of OJEE 2020 counselling. Candidates will now be able to check their OJEE 2020 Counselling seat allotment Round 1 status on the official website at ojee.nic.in using their login credentials.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the OJEE 2020 Counselling Round 1 will have the option to freeze or float the seat, depending on their preferences. They will be required to upload the relevant academic documents online and pay the seat acceptance fees between November 4 and 8, 2020. In the same period, candidates will be allowed to withdraw their seats.

Candidates who have registered for OJEE 2020 counselling Round 1 will need their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password to check the results.

Direct Link to check OJEE 2020 Round 1 of seat allotment.

Steps to check OJEE 2020 Round 1 of seat allotment -

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads, “CANDIDATE LOGIN - BTECH, BARCH, INT MSC, BPLAN”. Alternatively, go to the Direct Link given above. You will be redirected to a new window

Step 3: Enter the JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and Security Pin in the input fields

Step 4: Click on the “Sign In” button

Step 5: Check the results of Round 1 of seat allotment

The first round of OJEE 2020 counselling was done for admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan and M.Sc courses offered by various colleges and institutions across the state of Odisha. A total of four rounds of seat allotment will be done in the OJEE 2020 counselling process.

The OJEE 2020 was conducted from October 12 to October 19, 2020. Initially the entrance exam was scheduled to be held in the month of May, but was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The OJEE Committee is conducting the Counselling cum Admission process for Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Architecture in Universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.